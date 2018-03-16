Chautauqua to bypass Flemington jump-out

Chautauqua has run out of time to make his return in the William Reid Stakes with the champion sprinter missing a jump-out at Flemington.

After refusing thee times to leave the barriers in trials in Sydney, Chautauqua has been ordered to trial twice before he races again.

One of those was to be in a jump-out at Flemington on Friday but Hawkes Racing decided instead send him to the Cranbourne trials on Monday, four days before the Group One William Reid at Moonee Valley.

"Chautauqua is very well in himself but we have decided that he will NOT Jump Out @FlemingtonVRC He will now have an Official Barrier trial on Monday 18th March @CranTurfClub" Hawkes Racing said on Twitter.

The seven-year-old has won the TJ Smith Stakes a record three times and will be aimed at the 1200m-race again at Randwick on April 7.