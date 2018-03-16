$A falls to a one week low

The Australian dollar has hit a one-week low against a strengthening US dollar after comments from Donald Trump's new economic advisor Larry Kudlow that the president favours a stronger US dollar.

At 0635 AEDT on Friday, the local currency was worth 77.99 US cents, down from 78.68 US cents on Thursday.

Earlier on Friday morning the Aussie dollar dropped as low as 77.96 US cents..

Westpac head of NZ strategy Imre Speizer said commodity currencies, such as the Australian dollar were the worst performers overnight.

CURRENCY SNAPSHOT AT 0635 AEDT ON FRIDAY

One Australian dollar buys:

* 77.99 US cents, from 78.68 on Thursday

* 82.85 Japanese yen, from 83.35 yen

* 63.38 euro cents, from 63.59 euro cents

(*Currency closes taken at 1700 AEDT previous local session)