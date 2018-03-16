White House says no decision on whether to sign U.S.-Taiwan travel bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has not decided whether he will sign legislation that would allow U.S. officials to travel to Taiwan to meet with their Taiwanese counterparts, the White House said on Thursday.

"A final decision hasn't been made. We'll keep you guys posted," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters during a briefing.

The legislation, which has been approved by both chambers of the U.S. Congress, has angered the Chinese government.



