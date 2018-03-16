News

Iran says Saudi crown prince is a "delusional naive person", calls for dialogue: TV

Reuters
Reuters /

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran said on Monday that Saudi crown prince was a "delusional naive person" who has no idea of politics, state TV reported, in reaction to Mohammed bin Salman's interview with CBS news channel.

"He has no idea of politics apart from bitter talk that emanates from a lack of foresight ... His remarks do not deserve a response, because he is a delusional, naive person, who never talks, but with lies and bitterness," Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi was quoted as saying.
"Iran respects all its neighbors ... Tehran invites all regional countries, especially some ill-wishers and obstinate enemies to dialogue and tolerance."

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alison Williams)

