Day overshadowed in Woods' Bay Hill group

Jason Day says nerves had nothing to do with his lacklustre opening round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, continuing his poor record of playing with Tiger Woods.

Jason Day, right, shakes with Tiger Woods at Bay Hill after his disappointing first-round of 73.

The 14-time major winner Woods easily had group partner Day's measure on day one at Florida's famed Bay Hill course, firing a four-under-par 68 while Day struggled to a 73.

Day posted his worst opening round since a 74 on debut at Bay Hill in 2008, leaving the former world No.1 nine shots back of leader Henrik Stenson.

The 2016 British Open winner Stenson mixed nine birdies with a bogey during a brilliant 64 to take a one-shot lead over Aaron Wise and Talor Gooch (both 65), while world No.7 Rickie Fowler (67) shares fourth at five under.

Of the four times Day has been grouped with Woods on the PGA Tour, he has missed the cut three times.

But the 30-year-old Queenslander attributed it to poor iron play, averaging 51 feet from the hole on approach shots.

"I just didn't give myself opportunities, it's pretty hard to make birdies from 51 feet and I didn't hole anything today," Day said on Thursday.

But the 2016 Bay Hill winner is confident of clawing back up the leaderboard, having recorded a win and a runner-up in his two other US Tour events this year.

"I feel like the game is right there and I've just got to inch my way back into the tournament. Bay Hill is a tough course and I'm not that far back," Day said.

Day was impressed with the performance of close friend Woods, who is coming off a tie for second at last week's Valspar Championship.

"Tiger was very impressive today. The few times he short-sided himself he saved par and he took advantage of the par fives," Day said.

"He had a good day on the greens but there's still three rounds to go you never know what he's going to do over the next three days."

Defending Palmer champion Marc Leishman finished as the leading Australian at two under with a 70, while Perth youngster Curtis Luck carded a 71.

Adam Scott matched Day's 73, with fellow Queenslander Cameron Smith (75) two shots back, with veteran Stuart Appleby struggling to a 78.