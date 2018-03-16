French rail unions call rolling strikes over reform of state operator

News

'Felt like an earthquake': Multiple deaths in horror footbridge collapse at university

Reuters
Reuters /

PARIS (Reuters) - French rail unions said on Thursday they had agreed to call a wave of rolling strikes from April 3, affecting 36 days over 3 month period, to protest against the government's bid to reform the state-run rail operator SNCF.

The strikes will be held on two consecutive days out of every five, the unions added.
On Wednesday, the French government backed a bill, to fast-track through parliament the biggest shake-up of the debt-ridden SNCF since the railways were nationalized in the 1930s, including ending the right to jobs for life and removing early retirement provisions.

(Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

