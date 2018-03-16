News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mum reveals heartbreaking regret after newborn dies during homebirth
Mum reveals heartbreaking regret after newborn dies during home birth

Britain to let international body check its poison findings

Reuters
Reuters /

BERLIN (Reuters) - Britain is working on giving independent international experts the opportunity to check its conclusion that a critically ill Russian former spy was poisoned by a Russian-made nerve agent, its foreign minister said.

In an article for Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper, extracts from which were published on Thursday, Boris Johnson wrote that government and police were working on giving the Hague, Netherlands-based Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) the ability to do so.
"(We are working) to give them the opportunity to confirm our analysis independently," he wrote, echoing comments he made earlier in the day.


(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Alison Williams)

Back To Top
feedback