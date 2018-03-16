News

French judge issues arrest warrant for daughter of Saudi king

Reuters
Reuters /

PARIS (Reuters) - A French judge has issued an arrest warrant for the daughter of Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz, a source close to the investigation said on Thursday.

The source did not give a reason for the warrant.
Le Point, which first reported the warrant, said it was related to an incident in 2016 when the bodyguard of Princess Hassa bint Salman, who is the sister of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was arrested on suspicion of beating up a worker in her Parisian apartment.


(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; writing by John Irish; editing by Richard Lough)

