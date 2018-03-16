Magpies youngsters press for AFL debuts

Jaidyn Stephenson is amazing Collingwood with his blistering speed and putting forward a case for a round-one AFL debut.

Collingwood's Jaidyn Stephenson was pick No.6 in last November's national draft.

Collingwood's run of pre-season injury problems mean Stephenson and fellow recruit Sam Murray will come under consideration for the March 24 match against Hawthorn at the MCG.

"'Bucks' (coach Nathan Buckley) said it a while ago, but he (Stephenson) is the quickest guy on our list and it's something we don't have a lot of in our side," said captain Scott Pendlebury.

"A guy that's legitimately that quick ... when you see him going for the footy, you just run forward of it because you know he's going to beat whoever is running there.

"Whether that's early in the year that he comes in or whenever that is, I know he'll be ready.

"He's a kid with a great appetite to learn and it's going to hold him in good stead for a long time."

The Magpies recruited Stephenson with pick No.6 in last November's national draft, despite the heart condition that he has managed for a couple of years.

The heart issue certainly has not affect his pace.

"He's unique. I haven't seen anyone who's come in to our organisation like Jaidyn," Pendlebury said on Thursday at the AFL captains' day.

"There's quick, and there's really quick - and he's that really quick type.

"He's done some things at training that you can't believe from such a young player."

Murray, recruited from Sydney last year, is also pressing for his AFL debut after an impressive pre-season in defence.