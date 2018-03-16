Indonesia, Australia to sign maritime plan

Combatting illegal fishing and drug and people smuggling are among key priorities of a new Australian and Indonesian maritime action plan.

Australian and Indonesian foreign and defence ministers will discuss counter-terrorism cooperation.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop and Defence Minister Marise Payne will hold talks with their Indonesian counterparts Retno Marsudi and Ryamizard Ryacudu in Sydney on Friday morning.

The annual ministerial meeting is happening on the sidelines of a broader Australian and Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders' summit.

The ministers will sign a new plan which aims to strengthen maritime security, combat transnational crime, improve search and rescue coordination and disaster risk management.

There will also be more team work on cleaning up marine environment pollution and scientific collaboration.

The foursome are expected to discuss the threat of foreign fighters returning to South East Asia from the Middle East and boosting counter terrorism information sharing.

With the so-called Islamic State caliphate mostly crushed in Iraq and Syria, Australia and South East Asian countries are making sure they are ready to keep foreign fighters at bay.

There are hopes that boosting cooperation will ensure there is no repeat of last year's five month insurgency flare up in Marawi, the Philippines.

Strategic issues including the South China Sea and enforcing North Korean sanctions as well as the Australian foreign policy white paper are also likely to be on the agenda.

Australia and Indonesia last month signed a new defence cooperation agreement in Perth.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo is expected to arrive in Sydney on Friday and will dine with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in the evening, ahead of their bilateral talks on Saturday.

They had hoped to sign a free trade deal on the sidelines of the summit after failing to meet a deadline late last year.

However, negotiations are ongoing.