Brisbane no 'one-man band' in NRL: Bennett

While not surprised by the critics, Wayne Bennett has still hit out at them ahead of Brisbane's NRL derby with North Queensland at Suncorp Stadium.

Coach Wayne Bennett has hit out at critics ahead of Brisbane's NRL clash with North Queensland.

The master coach has returned fire after calls for one of his maligned halves to take ownership of Brisbane, saying they are not a one-man band.

Bennett knew the knives would be out for his team after they were hammered 34-12 in their season opener last week by St George Illawarra.

Ex-Test five-eighth Matt Johns dismissed Brisbane's finals chances after the first round, describing their halves Anthony Milford and Kodi Nikorima as awful.

"No, not surprised. That just goes with the territory - always has, always will," Bennett said of the critics.

However, he took exception to the critics calling for one of his halves to step up and take control, starting with Friday night's derby with the Cowboys.

Broncos great Darren Lockyer claimed it was time halfback Nikorima took centre stage. Pivot Milford is feeling the heat to be Brisbane's marquee man as he starts a four-season, $1 million-a-year deal.

But Bennett said his halves were in it together and backed them to click.

Asked if he had told one of them to take ownership of the Broncos, Bennett said: "No, I haven't - I don't need to.

"They have a shared responsibility out there and they both have got to do it - it's not a one-man band.

"It's an effort between both. One has to get his backline working and the other has to get the forwards moving."

Bennett also disagreed with ex-Broncos forward Trevor Gillmeister's call that the Brisbane pack lacked a senior leader, saying veteran back-rower Sam Thaiday fitted the bill.

Thaiday, 32, has moved to the bench for the Cowboys match after a failed experiment at hooker against the Dragons.

"I don't know how many games you have to play to be a senior but we have enough experience out there - Sam is still in the team.

"He has been great in the pre-season and there is no reason to suggest Sam still doesn't have something to offer.

"I am sure that is what he wants to do (on Friday night)."

Bennett said the derby might be just what his last-placed Broncos needed.

"There is a great rivalry between the two clubs," he said.

"Both sides bring the best out of each other - I don't think it will change tomorrow night."