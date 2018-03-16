Raiders' Gubb unfazed by rare NRL double

Canberra NRL forward Charlie Gubb is not one to hype up a situation.

Charlie Gubb (L) will make his Canberra NRL debut this weekend as his wife starts in the Super W.

The former Warriors' player is creating a rare slice of sporting history this weekend.

Gubb has been selected to debut for his new club off the bench against Newcastle on Sunday night at GIO Stadium.

It will be less than 24 hours after his wife Charlene Gubb runs out to play rugby union for the Brumbies in their inaugural Super W match against Queensland at the same venue.

Partners playing in football codes at the highest level is rare, not that Charlie is worrying too much about that.

The 27-year old said he was yet to chat to his wife about what their debuts meant.

"I don't think too much of it. It's not really a big deal for me being on the same weekend," Charlie said.

But he said he would be watching Charlene's match from the stands.

"I think we get in for free with our Raiders membership so I'll be there," Charlie quipped.

Charlie made 40 appearances for the Warriors after debuting in 2013, with 25 of those in the past two seasons.

After the Raiders lost in heartbreaking circumstances on the Gold Coast in round one, Gubb said he was determined to make a difference against the Knights.

"I just want to do my job and hopefully secure my spot. That's what I came here for so it's just time to do my job," Gubb said.