Judgment due for Whitlam 'palace letters'

A historian may be a step closer to discovering how much Queen Elizabeth II knew about the 1975 dismissal of prime minister Gough Whitlam, with an imminent court judgment.

Professor Jenny Hocking is seeking the release of the so-called "palace letters".

Jenny Hocking went to the Federal Court seeking to have the National Archives of Australia release the so-called "palace letters".

She said dozens of secret letters between Buckingham Palace and then governor-general Sir John Kerr in the months before the shocking 1975 dismissal would give an insight about his thinking and how much the palace knew about it.

The National Archives has refused to release the letters because they've been deemed personal communications rather than official Commonwealth records.

The letters are currently embargoed for release until 2027 but the monarch holds a final veto.

The Federal Court is set to hand down its judgment in Sydney on Friday afternoon.