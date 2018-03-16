Lew's next Myer move to dominate results

Premier Investments is expected to report an increase in half year sales on Friday but the market may be more interested in what chairman Solomon Lew has to say about Myer.

Premier is Myer's largest shareholder and has been making moves to oust the department store chain's board, with Mr Lew highly critical of the company's performance and its executives.

Analyst at Citi say Premier's initial $101 million investment in Myer has depreciated by $63 million in just a year.

The analysts say Premier shareholders will be looking for confirmation of the strategy around Myer when the company releases its half year results.

Smiggle and Peter Alexander are expected to have continued to drive Premier's revenue growth in the six months to January.

Citi has forecast first half sales of $634 million, an increase of 7.7 per cent from a year ago, while retail earnings are estimated to be nine per cent higher at $102 million.

Stationery and accessory chain Smiggle is expected to have continued to perform strongly, with 28 per cent sales growth, largely driven by new stores.

But Citi said Premier's other brands, including Portmans, Just Jeans, Jay Jays and Dotti, will be weaker, and expects there may soon be store closures.