Russian businessman Prigozhin dismisses new U.S. sanctions: RIA

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian businessman Evgeny Prigozhin said he was not worried by his inclusion on a list of 13 Russian nationals sanctioned by the United States on Thursday, as he did not have any businesses linked to the country, RIA news agency cited him as saying.

"I have been sanctioned maybe three or four times - I'm tired of counting, I can't remember. I don't have any business in the United States or with Americans. I'm not worried by this. Except that now I will stop going to McDonald's," Prigozhin, who was indicted in February by a U.S. federal grand jury for interfering with U.S. elections, was cited as saying.

(Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Toby Chopra)

