No 'bloody nose' plan for North Korea strike: U.S. commander

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Pacific Command said on Thursday the United States does not have a "bloody nose" strategy for a possible preventive strike against North Korea, insisting that such a move "is not contemplated."

Navy Admiral Harry Harris made the assertion in testimony before the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee just a week after President Donald Trump said he was prepared to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, marking a potential diplomatic breakthrough in the nuclear standoff with Pyongyang.

"We have no bloody nose strategy," Harris said when asked whether such a strike was an option under consideration. "I believe that if we do anything along the kinetic region of the spectrum of conflict that we have to be ready to do the whole thing."



(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick and David Brunnstrom; Editing by James Dalgleish)