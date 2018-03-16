News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mum reveals heartbreaking regret after newborn dies during homebirth
Mum reveals heartbreaking regret after newborn dies during home birth

Trump says 'it looks like' Russia was behind the poisoning of former spy in Britain

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said "it looks like" Russia was behind the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in Britain earlier this month.

Trump says 'it looks like' Russia was behind the poisoning of former spy in Britain

Trump says 'it looks like' Russia was behind the poisoning of former spy in Britain

"It looks like the Russians were behind it," Trump said during a meeting at the White House with Ireland's prime minister, Leo Varadkar. The president said he had been in contact with British Prime Minister Theresa May about the incident, calling it "a very sad situation" that the United States is taking "very seriously."

(Reporting by James Oliphant; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Back To Top
feedback