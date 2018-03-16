News

Russia: We never had a program to develop nerve gas named in UK spy case - Ifax

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday that neither Russia nor the Soviet Union had run a program to develop the 'Novichok' nerve gas which Britain says was used to poison a former double agent, the Interfax news agency reported.

Britain, the United States, Germany and France jointly called on Russia on Thursday to explain the military-grade nerve toxin attack in England which they said threatened Western security.

(Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Jack Stubbs)

