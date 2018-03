Russia to retaliate against new U.S sanctions: Ifax cites deputy minister

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday that Moscow was preparing retaliatory measures after the United States hit it with a new round of sanctions, the Interfax news agency reported.

The United States sanctioned 19 Russian individuals and five groups, including Moscow's intelligence services, for meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and malicious cyber attacks, the Treasury Department said.



