Airbus to shift employees to Google's G Suite: memo

Reuters
PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus plans to install Google's G Suite collaboration and productivity software for all 130,000 employees, according to a staff memo seen by Reuters.

The transition, which will be seen as a blow to Microsoft, will take place over the next 18 months following an internal pilot programme, according to the memo.
Airbus was not immediately available to comment.
Alphabet Inc's Google has struggled for years to get big businesses to embrace G Suite, its alternative to Microsoft Office, but has begun to make inroads especially with small and medium-sized companies.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Richard Lough)

