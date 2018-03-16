Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal

News

LONDON (Reuters) - Sky <SKYB.L>, the European pay-TV group at the center of a takeover battle, said on Thursday it had entered into a confidentiality agreement with suitor Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox <FOXA.O> and Walt Disney <DIS.N>.

The agreement, which is required under UK takeover rules, will allow Sky to disclose information to the two companies that could be relevant in Disney's separate attempt to buy Fox assets, including its stake in Sky.

U.S. cable company Comcast <CMCSA.> gatecrashed Fox's agreed offer for Sky with a rival $31 billion bid last month.





