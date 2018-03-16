(Reuters) - E-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd <BABA.N> is working on a plan to list on a stock exchange in its home country, China, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Alibaba plans listing in mainland China: WSJ

Alibaba is evaluating ways in which its shares could be traded by investors on the mainland, the newspaper reported http://on.wsj.com/2peqrpb, adding that a secondary listing in China could happen as soon as this summer if the country's securities rules are changed to allow listings of foreign companies.

The news of a probable listing comes a few weeks after it was reported that China may allow its offshore-listed tech giants to sell a form of shares on the mainland.

Alibaba, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, is one of the world's biggest tech companies listed offshore. Others include Baidu Inc <BIDU.O>, JD.com Inc <JD.O> and Tencent Holdings Ltd <0700.HK>.

Alibaba did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)