Today's Birthday 16/3

Today's birthday, March 16: American comedian, actor and filmmaker Jerry Lewis (1926 - 2017).

Today's birthday, March 16: American comedian, actor and filmmaker Jerry Lewis (1926 - 2017).

Jerry Lewis, the slapstick genius who rose to fame in a comedy duo with Dean Martin, died last year aged 91.

He was born Joseph Levitch in 1926 in Newark, New Jersey.

At the age of 15, Lewis dropped out of school and devised a comedy routine called Record Act in which he mimed and mouthed lyrics to operatic and popular songs. After a disappointing performance at a burlesque house, he became a theatre usher to make ends meet.

In 1945, following a return to the comedy circuit, Lewis met young crooner Dean Martin while they were both performing in New York City.

The two developed a fast friendship which led to the formation of their own music-comedy team.

Their act generally consisted of Lewis interrupting and heckling Martin while he was trying to sing, with the two ultimately chasing each other around on stage.

The duo became an instant success and in 1949 landed their own regular radio comedy show.

That same year Paramount producer Hal Wallis saw Martin and Lewis perform at the Copacabana nightclub in New York and signed them both to a studio contract.

The two made their big-screen debut in the 1949 film My Friend Irma, earning rave reviews.

Over the next decade, they appeared in 16 films together and made frequent television appearances on The Ed Sullivan Show and The Colgate Comedy Hour.

But by the mid-1950s their partnership began to fray and the two parted ways in 1956.

Lewis went on to have a successful solo career in Hollywood and became particularly popular in France. His most well-known acting and directing credits include the 1960's films The Bellboy, The Ladies Man and The Nutty Professor.

After years away from the spotlight, he made a comeback to acting in the 1982 film The King of Comedy.

Outside of performing, Lewis was also known for his charity fund-raising telethons and position as national chairman for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. In 2009 he was awarded the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the Oscars.

The legendary comedian died at his Las Vegas home on August 20, 2017.