News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mum reveals heartbreaking regret after newborn dies during homebirth
Mum reveals heartbreaking regret after newborn dies during home birth

South Africa to back anyone pursuing legal action in listeria outbreak

Reuters
Reuters /

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's health minister said on Thursday the government would support anyone intending court action over the worst listeria outbreak in history that has killed 180 people since January last year.

A human rights lawyer has said he plans to launch a class action lawsuit against South African food producer Tiger Brands on behalf of the families of people who died after health authorities confirmed the presence of listeria at its factory in the northern city of Polokwane.


(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by James Macharia)

Back To Top
feedback