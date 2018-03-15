BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday he will meet Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Monday in Brussels to discuss the nerve agent attack on British soil, also accusing Russia of trying to destabilize the West.

NATO chief to meet Britain's Johnson over attack, warns Russia

Stoltenberg said Britain could count on NATO's solidarity, but said there has been no request by London to activate the alliance's mutual defense clause, nor any request for help in the British investigation.

"The attack in Salisbury happened against a backdrop of a pattern we have seen over many years," he said, referring to Russia. "We are responding in many different ways," he told a news conference.



