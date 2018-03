BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the number of Syrians leaving a rebel pocket in Syria's eastern Ghouta toward government lines on Thursday had climbed to at least 7,000.

The people left Hammouriyeh, which government forces advanced into on Thursday, and other towns nearby, said Rami Abdulrahman, director of the UK-based monitor.



