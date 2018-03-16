Russia hopes ex-spy will recover, reveal truth about poison attack

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday he hoped that former double agent Sergei Skripal recovers from a nerve agent attack in Britain so that he can shed light on what happened, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

Britain says Russia is responsible for using the Novichok nerve agent against Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the English city of Salisbury. They have been critically ill in hospital since they were found on March 4.

Russia denies any involvement in the attack.



