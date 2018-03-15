Australian dead in Cambodia blast

An Australian and a Cambodian have been killed in an explosion which also injured another Australian during a military training exercise in Cambodia.

The Australians are understood to be military trainers and two others wounded on Thursday in Kampong Speu province were Cambodian soldiers, the Phnom Penh Post reports.

The blast happened at a shooting range within the base of an armoured vehicle unit in Phnom Sruoch district, the paper says.

Kampong Speu Provincial Governor Vy Samnang said it was believed the casualties were shooting at targets about 2pm local time on Thursday when they noticed something on the ground.

"He said they went to pick up the object, a Russian-made bomb, which then exploded," The Post reported.

Samnang said the two Australians were bomb experts while the ABC has reported they are military trainers.

Kampong Speu Provincial Hospital health department director O Vann Then said the three wounded people had received "light injuries" to their hands.

"The body of the Cambodian soldier has already been taken out by family, while the Australian body is still at the hospital waiting to be taken by the Australian embassy," Vann Then said.

Comment has been sought from the Australian Defence Force and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.