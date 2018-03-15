News

Two Australians among victims of Cambodia landmine blast

Reuters
Reuters /

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - A landmine explosion on Thursday during a joint training exercise on a military base in Cambodia killed two people and injured three, with an Australian citizen in each group of casualties, police said.

The blast happened in the province of Kampong Speu, 50 km (31 miles) west of the capital, Phnom Penh, said provincial police chief Sam Samoun.
"We don't know what happened yet, all we know is that there was an explosion," he said, adding that the two Australians were in their 40s and that Cambodian armymen made up the rest of the victims.
The army is also investigating the blast, said defense ministry spokesman Chhum Sucheat.
The Australian embassy in Phnom Penh did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

(Reporting by Prak Chan Thul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

