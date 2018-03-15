Russia says will first inform UK on retaliation, then wider public

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will first tell Britain about any retaliatory measures against London in the spy case before revealing them to the wider public, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.

Lavrov's comments seemed to contradict an earlier report by state news agency RIA that said Lavrov had promised to expel British diplomats.

Lavrov repeated Moscow's position on the case, saying British allegations against Russia were "absolutely boorish."



(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Hugh Lawson)