MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is ready to work with the nominee for U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, the RIA news agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Thursday.

"We're ready to work with everyone," Lavrov said commenting on Pompeo, according to RIA.

U.S. President Donald Trump nominated Central Intelligence Agency director Pompeo to replace Rex Tillerson on Tuesday.



