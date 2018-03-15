Slovak president to let premier's party choose next PM: coalition party

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovakia's president supports Prime Minister Robert Fico's offer to resign on condition that his party be allowed to pick the next government leader, a junior party in the ruling coalition said on Thursday.

Fico is trying to keep the three-party government alive after the murder of an investigative journalist last month shocked the central European nation, prompting mass street protests and calls for new elections.

Slovak public broadcaster RTVS reported that Fico would hand in his resignation at 1100 GMT (7 a.m ET). The offices of the president and prime minister declined to comment.

On Monday the junior coalition party Most-Hid threatened to leave the government unless new elections were held. However, the ruling parties agreed on Wednesday that Fico would instead offer his resignation, on condition that his Smer party could pick his successor.

President Andrej Kiska, who has urged a government revamp or early elections to rebuild public trust, has not officially reacted to the Fico's offer.

However, Most-Hid chief Bela Bugar told a news conference that the president had agreed to the condition when coalition leaders presented it to him on Wednesday evening.

"After yesterday's decision of the three coalition partners we informed the president," Bugar said. "There will be a resignation and Smer as the strongest party will pick a candidate for prime minister. Of course, the president agreed."



