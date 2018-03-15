Turkish intelligence working to take Nusra Front out of Syria's eastern Ghouta - Erdogan spokesman

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's MIT intelligence agency is working to take Nusra Front fighters from out of Syria's besieged eastern Ghouta, a spokesman for President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Ibrahim Kalin also said Turkey did not want a militant organization in eastern Ghouta. He was speaking in an interview with state broadcaster TRT Haber.

Last week, the Syrian rebel group Jaish al-Islam said it had agreed to evacuate Nusra Front fighters being held in its prisons in eastern Ghouta to rebel-held Idlib province.



(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)