News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Teen gang member and self-described 'full time crim' cries in court after car theft arrest
Teen gang member and self-described 'full-time crim' breaks down in tears after car theft arrest

Turkish intelligence working to take Nusra Front out of Syria's eastern Ghouta - Erdogan spokesman

Reuters
Reuters /

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's MIT intelligence agency is working to take Nusra Front fighters from out of Syria's besieged eastern Ghouta, a spokesman for President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Ibrahim Kalin also said Turkey did not want a militant organization in eastern Ghouta. He was speaking in an interview with state broadcaster TRT Haber.
Last week, the Syrian rebel group Jaish al-Islam said it had agreed to evacuate Nusra Front fighters being held in its prisons in eastern Ghouta to rebel-held Idlib province.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)

Back To Top
feedback