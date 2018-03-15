Moscow says still ready to work with London on spy poisoning

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow is still ready to work with London to investigate a chemical weapons attack in Britain on a former Russian double agent, but Britain is refusing to cooperate, Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Britain has said it will kick out 23 Russian diplomats and impose other sanctions against Russia to punish it for poisoning Sergei Skripal and his daughter, something Moscow denies.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said she wondered how other countries could show solidarity with Britain in the Skripal case if they did not possess information about the case.

Zakharova said "the truth" about the incident was being hidden.



(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Osborn)