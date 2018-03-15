News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Teen gang member and self-described 'full time crim' cries in court after car theft arrest
Teen gang member and self-described 'full-time crim' breaks down in tears after car theft arrest

UK's May and France's Macron to discuss spy poisoning on Thursday: Johnson

Reuters
Reuters /

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will speak with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday after France said it was too early for Paris to decide whether action should be taken following a nerve agent attack on a Russian ex-spy in Britain.

French government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux has said decisions would be made only once Russian involvement was proven.
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who described the evidence of Russia's involvement as "overwhelming", told BBC radio that May and Macron would discuss the attack later on Thursday.
"They issued a joint statement yesterday condemning the attack on UK soil and the PM is speaking to President Macron again today," he said.

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon and Costas Pitas)

Back To Top
feedback