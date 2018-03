MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia expects at least 100 civilians on Thursday to leave Syria's eastern Ghouta area, where another ceasefire has been declared, Interfax news agency reported.

Citing the Centre for Reconciliation in Syria, a body run by Russia's defense ministry, it also said eastern Ghouta would receive 137 tonnes of food as humanitarian aid.



