Unilever says place in FTSE 100 Index still to be determined

Reuters
Reuters /

LONDON (Reuters) - Unilever <ULVR.L> <UNc.AS> said its continued inclusion in the FTSE 100 Index still had to be determined after it said on Thursday it was scrapping its dual Anglo-Dutch corporate structure in favour of Rotterdam.

"We will continue with the premium listing in the UK, which means the full UK corporate governance requirements will apply to the company," CFO Graeme Pitkethly said in an interview.

"What we can't determine is index inclusion; index inclusion is different to your listing. Because of confidentiality we haven't yet engaged with the index providers and it is up to the index providers to determine who is in their listing or not in their listing."




(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

