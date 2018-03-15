News

North Korean foreign minister to visit Sweden on Thursday

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho is set to land in Sweden on Thursday for a two-day meeting with his Swedish counterpart Margot Wallstrom, Sweden's foreign ministry said.

The two foreign ministers will discuss Sweden's diplomatic representation of the United States, Canada and Australia, which lack diplomatic presence in North Korea, and the security situation on the Korean peninsula, Sweden's foreign ministry said in a statement.

