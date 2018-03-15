News

China says North Korean foreign minister on his way to Sweden

Reuters
Reuters /

BEIJING (Reuters) - North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho is on his way to Sweden via Beijing, China's foreign ministry said on Thursday, amid preparations for a planned meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comments at a regular briefing in Beijing.
Trump and Kim have committed to meeting at a time and place to be determined before the end of May to discuss North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

