That's perfect! US rookie surfer's rare triple barrel

Sydney, March 15, 2018 (AFP) - - A US rookie on Thursday scored a perfect 10 with a triple barrel, one of the holy grails of the surfing world, likened to a hole-in-one in golf for rarity.

The remarkable feat -- a mixture of luck when the perfect wave arrives but also the skill needed to ride its duration -- came during the World Surf League's Quicksilver Pro Gold Coast competition at Kirra Point, Queensland, Australia.

Californian Griffin Colapinto, 19, already had his arms up to celebrate completing a double barrel, itself a rare event.

But the top of the wave suddenly crested into a third tube which he successfully rode to whoops from spectators.

"Absolutely perfect, tens across the board by every judge," a commentator cheered on a video posted on the World Surf League's Twitter account.

A barrel occurs when a breaking wave forms a long tube, allowing a surfer to ride within.

"That was really crazy, I wasn't expecting that," a beaming Colapinto said in an interview with organisers. "I just wanted to go out and get any kind of barrel."

Describing the triple as "one of the best days of my life" he added, "I've never gotten three barrels on one wave like that. In a contest too. Insane."

Surf fans took to Twitter to praise Colapinto.

"I think the 10 was deserved when he put the gas on, on the second section. The read and decision to do that resulted in absolute perfection. Miraculous," wrote @cryptomail.

"The rookie has some stones! Go USA!" added @BrandonMcKennan.

Colapinto went on to reach the semi-finals.

