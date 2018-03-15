UK says Unilever headquarters' decision not connected to Brexit

News

Reuters
Reuters /

GENEVA (Reuters) - The British government said Unilever's decision to scrap its London corporate headquarters and make Rotterdam its sole legal home is not linked to Britain's exit from the European Union.

"Its decision to transfer a small number of jobs to a corporate HQ in the Netherlands is part of a long-term restructuring of the company and is not connected to the UK’s departure from the EU," said a spokesman at the business ministry.



(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

