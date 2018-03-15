NSW Waratahs pack to stand up to Rebels

NSW's smarting pack craves redemption after being challenged to stand up to the Melbourne Rebels in Sunday's Super Rugby derby in Sydney.

Israel Folau says the NSW forwards must match the Rebels' heavyweight pack.

The Waratahs return to Allianz Stadium with tails between their legs following an insipid loss to the Jaguares in Buenos Aires and draw with the Sharks in Durban.

The game in Argentina was over before quarter-time after the Tahs conceded four tries before the break, prompting attacking trump Israel Folau to throw down the gauntlet to his forwards.

"The game has to be won up front," said Australia's three-time John Eales Medallist.

"They've got a big pack so we need go-forward and we need to get over the gain line."

Lock Tom Staniforth, who will reunite with returning Wallabies second-rower Rob Simmons, knows the heat is on - but insists that's nothing new.

He's promising that the likes of Folau, Kurtley Beale and Bernard Foley get more front-foot ball against Australia's unbeaten conference leaders.

"There's always pressure. There's pressure if you play club footy to deliver to the backs," Staniforth said.

"There's pressure if you play Super Rugby. That's our jobs; to deliver them clean ball.

"If you watched the (last) game, we probably fell short a little bit.

"But it's round three. We're trying to improve, we're trying to bring that 100 per cent sort of perfect to the Tahs and we'll eventually achieve that."

Staniforth knows the Rebels will be aggressive, and also expects niggle.

"That's why we play, isn't it?. We enjoy that confrontational battle and we're looking forward to it," he said.

"Obviously they play like that and that's what makes rugby so good and that we get to have these contests."

Despite already trailing the Rebels by nine competition points, the Waratahs are refusing to panic ahead of their first conference clash of the season.

"I think we're building," Staniforth said.

"We're three games into the competition, we're learning combinations. We're learning to know each other.

"If you're peaking for round three, obviously you're not going to be peaking for the grand final or the finals."