Thornton with chances for first stakes win

Apprentice Stephanie Thornton heads to the Blamey Stakes meeting at Flemington with the opportunity to chase a first stakes race win.

Thornton's book of five rides at Saturday's meeting includes last-start winners Metronome in the TBV Thoroughbred Breeders Stakes (1200m) and Coldstone in the Listed March Stakes (1400m).

Both horses are trained by Thornton's boss Mick Kent.

"It's a great opportunity for me to ride in these races and a big thank you goes to Mick for giving me the opportunity," Thornton said.

"Metronome is in the Breeders Stakes and that's a Group Three. It will be my first Group ride in Melbourne and I'm really looking forward to that.

"I won on Coldstone last start at Flemington and hopefully he can run a nice race in the March Stakes."

Thornton has ridden in four stakes races in Tasmania, including the recent Hobart and Launceston Cups, with her best result a second in the Listed Mowbray Stakes on Step The Pedal.

The 19-year-old's recent win on Metronome at Moonee Valley was her 20th city victory in Melbourne and 19th this season, reducing her metropolitan claim from 3kg to 2kg.

Apprentices, however, cannot claim in stakes races.

Thornton has ridden Metronome in the two-year-old filly's two starts, finishing second on debut at Moonee Valley before winning well over 1200m on March 2.

"We drew awkwardly last start and she was wide the trip but she ran super and was too strong at the finish," Thornton said.

"I really like her as a filly.

"She still has got a lot to learn but I think she's certainly improved since that run and I have no doubt she'll be there in the finish."