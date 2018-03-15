Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:

ANZ - ANZ BANKING GROUP - down 29 cents, or 1 per cent, at $28.05

CBA - COMMONWEALTH BANK - down 77 cents, or 1 per cent, at $75.78

NAB - NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK - down 31 cents, or 1 per cent, at $29.67

WBC - WESTPAC BANKING CORP - down 26 cents, or 0.9 per cent, at $29.68

The consumer watchdog says there are "signs of less-than-vigorous price competition" on mortgages between the big four banks, and they make it difficult for customers to compare rates.

AZJ - AURIZON - down 1 cent, or 0.2 per cent, at $4.39

The competition watchdog is worried Aurizon's planned sale of its Queensland intermodal business would give Pacific National a stranglehold on freight haulage in the region.

BHP - BHP BILLITON - up 22 cents, or 0.8 per cent, at $28.86

FMG - FORTESCUE METALS GROUP - up 3 cents, or 0.6 per cent, at $4.78

RIO - RIO TINTO - up $1.46, or 2 per cent, at $76.06

Iron ore prices have improved, ending an eight session losing streak, due to stronger than expected economic data out of China.

NCM - NEWCREST MINING - down 10 cents, or 0.5 per cent, at $19.87

Newcrest has confirmed it will miss its full-year production guidance and will be unable to satisfy contracts for copper concentrate product, because it closed its Cadia mine in central west NSW after cracks were found in its tailings dam wall.