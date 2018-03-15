GWS not looking beyond first contest

AFLW surprise package Greater Western Sydney refuse to look beyond even the first contest of Friday's blockbuster against Brisbane, when their grand final hopes go on the line.

Emma Swanson says GWS aren't getting ahead of themselves when it comes to grand final talk.

A win over the Lions at Blacktown in Sydney's west will put the Giants in a strong position to make the final, but won't guarantee them a spot.

Fourth-placed Adelaide could still pip them for a place on percentage if they have a much bigger win on Sunday away to Collingwood, while a draw between the top two teams, Western Bulldogs and Melbourne, would also shut them out.

All of which could lead to a nerve-shredding weekend for GWS, even if they do beat Brisbane.

"I don't think it's an advantage to play on Friday night at all, we just have to wait around a few more days and see what happens." Giants' defender Emma Swanson told AAP.

"I haven't really thought too much about what needs to happen and I can speak on behalf of a lot of the girls, I don't think anyone's really too focused on the outcome, even of our game.

"We know that there's a bunch of things that we need to do right before we get the win, so it's about focusing, not just on the first quarter, but only the first contest."

Fifth-placed Brisbane can also make the final, if they win, but need other results to go their way.

Along with reigning premiers Adelaide, GWS have the joint current longest unbeaten streak, with each team winning three of their last four and drawing against each other.

GWS have effectively been playing knockout football for the past month after losing their first two games.

Going into the penultimate round GWS were scheduled to play the top two teams.

They upset ladder leaders Western Bulldogs last week in Canberra and now host Brisbane, who slumped to fifth after a loss to Collingwood.

"I think that's a good advantage for us," Swanson said.

"A lot of the girls have said we're happy that's in our control and we're not versing those lower teams and then hoping for outcomes for other teams."