Lindsay Park has sights on Sydney carnival

With the Sydney autumn in full swing, Lindsay Park has added to its northern base as it seeks more feature race wins.

Coming off a successful seven days that brought victories in the Australian Cup and Newmarket Handicap at Flemington and the Adelaide Cup at Morphettville, Lindsay Park now wants its name highlighted in Sydney.

It has three runners spread across three black-type races at Rosehill on Saturday with their two-year-olds attempting a possible last-ditch effort of gaining a start in Saturday week's Golden Slipper Stakes.

Futooh finished seventh at her Sydney debut behind Seabrook in the Sweet Embrace Stakes at Randwick on March 3 and takes on Golden Slipper favourite Sunlight in the Magic Night Stakes.

Lindsay Park also runs Virtual Insanity, a debut third to stablemate Nomothaj over 1000m at Flemington, in the Pago Pago Stakes in which he's pitted against Blue Diamond Stakes winner Written By.

Senior trainer David Hayes said the duo are on a path towards the ATC Sires' Produce Stakes at Randwick on April 7.

"But if they happened to win their races we would probably have a team meeting and work out whether to run in the Slipper," he said.

"But I think they're more longer-style horses."

Three-year-old Muraaqeb runs in the Phar Lap Stakes and is coming off a last-start sixth in the Australian Guineas.

Muraaqeb has experienced racing right-handed finishing third to Trapeze Artist in the Black Opal Stakes in Canberra last year.

Hayes is buoyed by the barrier for Muraaqeb who will be ridden Kerrin McEvoy.

"He got too far back in the Guineas," Hayes said.

"He's drawn a barrier for the first time this prep. He's come on nicely and I think he'll run well."

Muraaqeb is rated a $7 chance in latest betting with Shumookh the $2.70 favourite.