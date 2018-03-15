News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'At no point did I feel he was in danger': Father of Melbourne toddler makes heartfelt statement after he was allegedly killed by his mum
'My deepest regret': Father's emotional letter after son allegedly killed by mum

Third court rules Tepco, government liable over Fukushima disaster: media

Reuters
Reuters /

TOKYO (Reuters) - Kyoto district court on Thursday ruled that Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) and the Japanese government were liable for damages arising from the Fukushima nuclear disaster of 2011, the Asahi newspaper said

Third court rules Tepco, government liable over Fukushima disaster: media

Third court rules Tepco, government liable over Fukushima disaster: media

The ruling is the third court decision assigning liability to both Tepco and the government for the disaster that led to the evacuation of around 160,000 people
A group of 174 claimants sought 850 million yen ($8 million)in damages arising from the disaster
The court in western Japan did not accept that all plaintiffs should be awarded damages


(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Back To Top
feedback