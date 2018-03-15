Worst way to start at an NRL club: Evans

Kane Evans has admitted to being overwhelmed in his first NRL game for Parramatta, describing his Eels debut as the worst way to start with a new club.

The former Sydney Roosters prop turned in a subdued performance in the Eels' season-opening loss to Penrith, carrying the ball for 56 metres in a 24-minute stint off the bench.

While all the attention was on Jarryd Hayne's return, Evans candidly revealed how he had to deal with some mental demons before and during the match.

"I think the build-up got to me. Physically I prepared the best I could (but) just mentally, I cooked myself," Evans said on Thursday.

"I could see myself in the review just out there running around in my own mind, rather than just being in the moment and doing what I do. (I was) over-complicating stuff."

The 26-year-old said he thought he had already overcome some of the mental hurdles that younger players would have to deal with at the beginning of their careers.

But he conceded entering game day against the Panthers with plenty of "head noise", and hinted at meeting with renowned peak performance manager Joe Wehbe for some help.

Evans identified Wehbe as the man behind the Warriors' breathing exercises following tries in their first match of the season in Perth.

"I'm pretty sure they do some work with Joe Wehbe. He's done some work here and at the Roosters. He's all about that staying in the moment, breathing," Evans said.

"I actually used some of his techniques earlier so I might give him a call and see what's doing.

"I think it's easy with everything that's going on in life - footy, family, it's my debut for the club. You can get caught up in it and players do go through that, especially young players.

"But I thought I'd be over that by now. It's just a little lesson. I've learnt from that now."

Evans remains confident he can improve in Sunday's clash with Manly.

"Obviously it can't go worse than last week. That's the worst start you could get at a new club. For me, I'm confident and still preparing," he said.

"Especially coming to a new club, you want to earn the respect of your peers. But after that game, I don't think I did. I've got to pull my head in and this is the week to have a crack."