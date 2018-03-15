Sharks targeted several players: Green

North Queensland coach Paul Green says he is disappointed by Cronulla's reaction to Gavin Cooper's claim they used dirty tactics before accusing the Sharks of putting "several players" in dangerous positions in tackles.

Angry Cronulla coach Shane Flanagan has fired a few shots back at North Queensland after Cooper claimed Sharks defenders deliberately targeted and twisted prop Matt Scott's surgically repaired knee in the Cowboys' 20-14 round one win last week.

But Green not only backed Cooper, he claimed Scott wasn't the only player who was put at risk in tackles by the Sharks.

"It was taken a bit out of context with Coops," Green said ahead of North Queensland's Friday night derby with Brisbane.

"We didn't say they were specifically targeting Matt Scott.

"I think there were several players that were put in dangerous positions with regards to having a couple of blokes on top of them and another swinging off their legs.

"That is in my opinion a dangerous position to get in with three guys hanging off you.

"It wasn't just Matt Scott's tackle."

When told Cronulla forward Wade Graham had claimed the Sharks only used stock standard tackling technique, Green said: "I don't agree with that".

Flanagan took aim at Cooper after his claim went public, suggesting people would question the back-rower's standing in the game if he continued to accuse the Sharks of dirty tactics.

But Green said on Thursday: "We back Coops 100 per cent.

"I am a bit disappointed they (Sharks) want to drag it on.

"But I don't think Gavin Cooper's standing in the game should be questioned.

"He's been a terrific guy for the league and the sport for a long time."

Scott's appearance against the Sharks was his first NRL game since a serious knee injury last year in round two.

Scott said he would rather "leave it on the field" when asked this week if his knee had been targeted by Cronulla.