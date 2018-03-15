Winx confirmed for Rosehill raceday gallop

Champion mare Winx will have an exhibition gallop at Rosehill a week out from the Group One George Ryder Stakes.

Winx will be sent over 1000m after the opening race of Saturday's Coolmore Classic day card with Kerrin McEvoy to ride.

McEvoy replaces Hugh Bowman who is recovering from concussion suffered when he fell at Randwick last Saturday.

Winx is seeking her third successive George Ryder Stakes (1500m) second-up after extending her winning streak to 23 races in the Group One Chipping Norton Stakes (1600m) at Randwick on March 3.

Bowman is expected to be fit to ride Winx in the George Ryder Stakes, where victory will increase her haul of Group One races to 17 to put her two clear of Black Caviar.